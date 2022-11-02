An impish crow knew exactly what it was doing when it poked an irritated cat in the butt. The cat already looked annoyed as it faced another kitty in the street, but the crow's manipulative jabs are what set it off. And once the cats began to scuffle, the crow excitedly stood by and watched, goosing them a few more times to keep it going.
Naughty crow purposely starts a cat fight, then keeps it going (video)
