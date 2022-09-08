"Oh, has the world changed, or have I changed?"
"The Smiths: The Queen is Dead," a film by Derek Jarman
Nigeria, BLO and the origins of Afro-Psychodelic Funk
I was first introduced to BLO in the late 1990s by my friend the multi-instrumental gardener named Jake. These were the last days of Napster, when grow-houses were not yet legal, and music circulated "freely" across time zones and geopolitical borders. Named for band members, Berkely "Ike" Jones on guitar, Laolu "Akins" Akintobi on drums… READ THE REST
Happy Birthday, Freddie Mercury
People throw the phrase "one in a million" around too liberally. Granted, with billions of people on the planet, the maxim isn't statistically absurd when referring to talented or uncommon individuals. However, the people the phrase usually intends to praise are probably closer to being in "one in a Wal-Mart" at best. Through overuse, it's… READ THE REST
The spectacular drumming of streaming musician Richard Rey
Check out one of my favorite Redditors, "Office Drummer." His real name is Richard Ray, but he uses "Office Drummer" on social media. Dressed as an "office worker," with a white button-up shirt, khaki pants, and a burgundy tie, he does livestreams on Reddit and Twitch where he drums along to pretty much any song… READ THE REST
