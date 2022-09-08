Unless you live alone, this gaming headset can be a real lifesaver

We all have things we love to do at home when nobody else is home, like chowing down on our favorite guilty pleasure snack or walking around in our birthday suits. But most of the time, it's hard to spend time alone, especially when you live alongside family members or housemates. And if you want to get lost in your favorite, albeit noisy, video game, you can expect some passive-aggressive notes and side-eye to come along with it.

Part of the fun of gaming is getting lost in it, and sound has a lot to do with that. That's why gamers are loving this Ninja Dragon Wireless Gaming Headset, a sound accessory that delivers serious power. From its noise-canceling capabilities to its stellar battery life, you won't know how you ever played without these things before. And the best part? They're currently 24% off their regular price, making them just $52.99.

Whether you're appeasing your inner child with Super Smash Bros or heading off on a new quest on Skyrim, the whole point of gaming is to focus on what's in front of you and nothing else. And once you slide these Ninja Dragon wireless headphones over your ears, you can experience quality simulated surround sound thanks to their 40mm big sound unit, along with its built-in noise-canceling microphone that blocks out your environment and picks up your voice with stellar accuracy.

In addition to its great sound capabilities, the Ninja Dragon Headset is designed to work with your life, from its completely wireless design to its ability to fold compact and be taken around just about anywhere. And on top of all that, it boasts a super-long battery life and requires nothing more than quick charges via USB.

The Ninja Dragon Wireless Light Changing Bluetooth Gaming Headset is 24% off, making it just $52.99.

Prices subject to change.