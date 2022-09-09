Death Cab for Cutie playing "Live From Home" stripped-down streaming concert on Monday

Death Cab for Cutie's new album Asphalt Meadows will be released next Friday (9/16) and to celebrate, they're playing a free livestream concert from singer Ben Gibbard's house. Gibbard writes:

I started Live From Home during the pandemic when I wanted nothing more than to play music with my bandmates. As we're now back together, it feels only fitting to have everyone in that little room with me to bring it full circle. The five of us will be coming to you live this Monday 9/12 at 2pm PT in celebration of 'Asphalt Meadows'. We'll play stripped down versions of new songs as well as some old favorites, chat about the record, and answer your questions before the album is out in full on 9/16. This stream will benefit reproductive rights nonprofit The Brigid Alliance. If you're able, please make a contribution via https://brigidalliance.org or the Donate button that is active on this video landing page now.

Above is one of the first singles from Asphalt Meadows, titled "Here to Forever." Death Cab for Cutie's tour kicks off on September 22 in Madison, Wisconsin. Tour dates here. Meanwhile, right now, you can go on a real world scavenger hunt to one of the places they've played previously to hear the band's new single "Rand McNally."