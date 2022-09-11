The new Captain America/Black Panther WW2 video game looks awesome

Captain America becoming an iconic character, recognized worldwide, is something few lifelong comic fans saw coming. Outside of his initial comic series in the 40s, the character never became a massive success in his original medium. In the comics, Captain America was always overshadowed by his peers at Marvel and competition at DC Comics.

tNow that Captain America has become synonymous with the superhero genre, the character is finally getting his due. Consequently, obscure stories in Cap's lore are being mined for movies and video games with increasing frequency. One such story is how Captain America encountered T'Challa's grandfather when he was the Black Panther during World War 2. For decades, it seemed like this story would remain confined to the comics, but now it's finally reaching a broader audience.

In the video linked above, you can check out the teaser for the new Captain America/Black Panther WW2 game created by former Uncharted writer Amy Hennig.