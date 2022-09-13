How real were the fights in Moon Knight?

Barring the comic book faithful, Moon Knight was an unknown character when his eponymous television show got announced. In the aftermath of the exciting Disney + series, Moon Knight has been one of the stand-out shows on Marvel's television rollout. The series was so successful that Moon Knight began to trend last weekend as fans clamored for news about a second season. Talk about going from the outhouse to the penthouse, to borrow a phrase from Jim Cornette.

One of the core aspects of Moon Knight that helped give the show its edge was the disassociative identity disorder the titular character suffered from and how expertly Oscar Issac portrayed it. The series even went as far as giving each version of Issac's character divergent fighting styles. In the video linked above, the YouTube channel Scenic Fights breaks down how authentic Steven's use of kali sticks was in during his first fight scene in the series.