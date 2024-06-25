Martin Short's Jiminy Glick returns!

I'm no fan of Bill Maher, but this week he did us all the great favor of getting Martin Short to put on his Jiminy Glick suit to interview him about some book he wrote. Jiminy Glick is Short's celebrity interviewer character, and a personal favorite of mine.

At least Maher had the good sense to find Jiminy hilarious.

Even better, Short is guest hosting for on Jimmy Kimmel Live this week, and he said Monday night that he will host on Thursday as Jiminy. He ran this "warm up" interview with Bill Hader on Monday, and hopefully he'll run other warm ups each night leading up to Thursday.

And, again, a big part of the fun of this is Hader's delighted reactions to Jiminy.

