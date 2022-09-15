Armed woman robs bank of her own money

Yesterday in Beirut, Lebanon, a woman held up a Blom Bank branch at gunpoint before finally leaving with $13,000 in cash… from her own account. From NASDAQ.com:

Lebanon's banks have locked most depositors out of their savings since a financial crisis took hold three years ago, leaving much of the population unable to pay for basic needs. It was the second such incident in Lebanon in around a month, after a man in mid-August held up another commercial bank to withdraw his own funds to treat his sick father.

According to reports, yesterday's "robbery" was planned by the Depositors' Outcry advocacy group. The mother of the suspect told police that she needed her money to help her younger sister who has cancer.