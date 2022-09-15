Charge up and wake up with this amazing deal

Most people today love efficiency, and we appreciate it any way we can get it. And when it directly makes our lives better? Sign us up.

If you are someone who enjoys efficiency and multitasking, then you are in luck. Right now you can enjoy the convenience of a wireless phone charger with the added benefit of an alarm clock, all at a very discounted rate.

This super convenient charger is perfect for the office or at home, as it can be placed on a desk, table, or nightstand so it's within grasp once your phone begins to lose battery. It comes equipped with 3-step adjustable brightness so you can make sure the light always matches your mood and needs. Plus, built-in surge protection makes sure you avoid overcharges, surges, and overheating. And when it comes to efficiency? You'll love the desktop holder for letting you charge and dock your phone while you sleep. And when it's time to wake up? The multifunctional alarm clock will take care of that.

There's no shortage of reasons to love a good wireless phone charger. Beyond convenience, there's countless other added benefits. According to Victra, wireless chargers handle so much of the fuss you've come to expect from corded chargers, "No need to keep track of multiple cords and cables, which often get lost or broken. A single mobile wireless charger replaces them all, making wireless charging a popular choice for travel tech." RokForm also points out that using a wireless charger can keep your phone fresher for longer, stating, "Without having to regularly plug or unplug, there's also no wear and tear on the smartphone sockets. If you alternate between charging wirelessly and with cables, this also means less wear and tear on your cables.

Right now you can get some added efficiency in your life with this wireless charger and alarm clock, on sale for just $51.99. That's a 38% markdown from its MSRP of $84.

Prices subject to change.