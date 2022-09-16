China skyscraper engulfed in flames

A skyscraper reported to be the offices of China Telecom went up in flames today, reports the BBC, with footage showing one side of tower consumed by fire and blanketed in thick smoke.

In another video, dozens of people could be seen fleeing the scene as flaming debris rained down from the skyscraper's upper floors. The BBC has not yet been able to verify the footage and it is not currently clear what caused the fire. According to state media, the building was completed in the year 2000 and is positioned near a major ring road in the city of Changsha, the 10-million person capital of Hunan province, in south-central China.

No word on casualties. Be skeptical of efforts to place this in a uniquely Chinese context (construction boom, chabuduo, etc), as if Grenfell and Surfside weren't recent memory.