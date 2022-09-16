My daughter is training her cat to use the toilet. Surprisingly, she has had some success! Perhaps for her next trick, the cat will learn to roll over on request. Note that I purposely didn't use the phrase "on command" as no cat takes kindly to a human's command.
How to train your cat to roll over on request
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- cats
The history of the world according to cats
The title of this charming little animation might be a bit of an overstatement, but its point, that cats are awesome, is always worth making. You've got to love any cat video that opens with the Terry Pratchett quote: "In ancient times, cats were worshipped as gods; they have not forgotten this." Bonus track: Thumbnail:… READ THE REST
Save your money – don't buy a cat bed
We've purchased a lot of cat beds, huts, igloos, tents, and so on over the years. It turns out our cats love smallish cardboard boxes the best. Just remove the lid, and add a cutout for entrance/egress. We lined the bottom of the two boxes with old towels. They spend many hours a day in… READ THE REST
Enjoy this collection of bizarre-looking cats in medieval paintings
Enjoy this collection of bizarre looking cats in medieval paintings. There are 60 images of unhinged cats in the collection, and image number #1, a cat carrying a torn-off private part in its mouth, is just the beginning of the strangeness. Many of the cats have ugly, human-like faces (I'm beyond thankful that cats don't… READ THE REST
Maximize your side-hustle income with this Uber & Lyft bundle for $21
As many people continue to prioritize financial independence over the standard 9 to 5 office jobs, ridesharing has become a serious contender for side or even full-time income with the average full-time driver, "earning just under $42,000 a year (gross earnings)." And with "3.9 million Uber drivers and 1.4 million Lyft drivers on the road", you'd be smart to learn how to maximize your… READ THE REST
Toss out the hand sanitizer: With this neat hand tool, you can avoid germs for good
After living through a global pandemic, it's safe to say we're all way more aware of cleanliness than ever. Unfortunately, the world is a dirty place. For example, the ATMs and touch screens you use have been handled by countless hands. And despite our best efforts with hand washing and constant sanitizer use, germs still manage to slip past our… READ THE REST
These quality earbuds let you isolate sound without spending a fortune
Before you leave the house, it's important to take a moment to remember if you have all the essentials: a water bottle, your wallet, and, of course, your favorite earbuds. But if you could use a new wireless pair to cancel out that outside noise, especially if you're heading to work, considering that outside noise… READ THE REST