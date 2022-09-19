Making musical instruments from junk in 48 hours

Several years ago, Sam Battle, aka LOOK MUM NO COMPUTER, did several episodes of a show called Junk Rock TV. The premise was that Sam would go to a European city, find some inspiration there, then find some junk to build an electronic instrument based on that inspiration. And he would have 48 hrs to build his creation before performing with it.

Not sure what Junk Rock TV was intended for (it looks like a TV show pitch) and I don't know why it was unreleased for years, but Sam is now loading the 4 episodes every Wednesday. Here are the first two.

Thumbnail: Screengrab from Junk Rock TV.