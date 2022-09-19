Man sentenced for making "threat" while dressed as The Joker

Here's one to file under "mistakes": dreassing up as The Joker, "threatening" people in a bar, and landing yourself in the clink for months awaiting trial only to be given a sentence substantially shorter than time served.
He said he had no intention on committing violence. "I was talking like The Joker," Garnier told the outlet on the phone. "I was in character. Everybody knew that it was a joke and that I had no intentions of following through with a threat." The case hit a road bump for prosecutors when a judge in January dismissed the case because the state could not provide a witness for a grand jury