Queen Elizabeth II's final journey

The UK's daylong funeral services in the UK for Elizabeth II are being broadcast live by the BBC online (open to worldwide viewers). David Dimbleby:

These are the final moments for the public to see the hearse because once it goes inside the gates of Windsor Castle will be no more members of the public.

It will only be those who have come to the chapel to take part in this service.

So this is quite literally the last glimpse of the sovereign's coffin that her subjects will see, except of course watching it on television.