Someone leaked development footage of Grand Theft Auto 6

We're now almost a decade out from the release of Grand Theft Auto 5, and we've yet to hear an official peep from Rockstar about a sequel. In contrast, we gotted two new God of War games since 2018. This weekend, someone made up for the developer's lack of transparency by leaking tons of early footage from GTA VI.

Grand Theft Auto 6 may have leaked, after dozens of videos of what purports to be in-development footage appeared online. A user going by teapotuberhacker posted a zip file to GTAForums,saying "Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. [sp]" The clips subsequently made their way onto YouTube and Twitter, and show robberies, gunplay, fully voiced conversations, and more. What appear to be debug elements (closely resembling similar tools from Red Dead Redemption 2's development) also appear onscreen. If legitimate, the videos appear to confirm previous rumors about the game including male and female protagonists, and a Vice City setting.