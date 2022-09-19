Sony announced a new Karate Kid film

Sony PIctures has announced a new Karate Kid film on the horizon. According to Variety, it's slated for release on Jun 7, 2024, it's the first Karate Kid franchise film since the Jaden Smith reboot in 2010. Interestingly, it has nothing to do with Netflix's current "Cobra Kai" series.

"The guys and I would love to make Karate Kid and Cobra Kai movies and hope to someday," tweeted Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz. "But this one isn't from us or focused on the Cobra Kai cast. Don't know much about it, but wish it well."

Wax on, wax off.