Backing Trump into a corner, the Special Master believes documents marked classified by the government probably are

The Special Master attending the Trump v USA classified documents clearing wants to know why Trump thinks the documents aren't classified. Either Trump magically declassified them, which may be a crime in and of itself, or he stole a bunch of classified documents. The Special Master needs to know which documents Trump claims he declassified and how if he is to have a reason to believe marked documents that the USG claims are classified are not. Trump's team doesn't want to explain how or why Trump had these documents or how he declassified them. Either he claims to have potentially illegally and improperly declassified information, or he stole the documents. Which is it?

Apparently, the Trump legal team has painted themselves into a corner and now needs to admit to the possibility of one crime or the other. Trump has been very vocal about declassifying the documents but his legal team refuses to put it in writing.

Law and Crime: