When a bombardier beetle is swallowed by a frog, it will excrete boiling chemicals from its anus to make the frog throw it up. Basically, these beetles know how to fart their way out of death. If you have a desire to watch this disgusting yet fascinating phenomenon, here's a video of it from National Geographic.
Bombardier Beetles escape death by farting their way to safety
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- bugs
- Science
- Weird
The lioconcha heiroglyphica is a species of clam that looks like it's covered in symbols
The lioconcha heiroglyphica is a species of saltwater clam that looks like it's covered in symbols. Check out an image of this fascinating sea creature here. It's amazing that the intrictuate, symbol-like pattern on its shell appears naturally. I like to imagine that these clams can all read each other's shells, and the symbols are… READ THE REST
Christianity continues decline in America
Within a few decades less than half of Americans may be Christian, reports Pew Research. Many scenarios are explored in the research, but even the most "unrealistically" slow disaffiliating projections only move the date to 2070. By contrast, the scenario of rising disaffiliation without limits (No. 3) assumes there is a kind of ever-increasing momentum… READ THE REST
If you've never had COVID-19, this research study needs you!
Scientists are working hard to figure out the mysteries of COVID-19, including whether or not some people who have never had it are immune. But experts currently disagree on whether these so-called "superdodgers" exist. Some scientists speculate that some of the folks who haven't yet had COVID-19 actually have had it but just didn't know… READ THE REST
No flame, no problem. This windproof Slimline lighter is over 60% off.
A standard lighter can give out in the wind, run out of lighter fluid, and burn your finger with the flint wheel. Sounds like a lot of obstacles and inconveniences just to get a flame going. The Slimline is changing the game for the traditional lighter and finally making way for a modern-efficient lighter that'll make your life much… READ THE REST
Keep your herb safe with this durable, portable vault
When you've got money, you make a deposit at the bank. When you have a stack of important files, you stick them in a file cabinet. But what about your tiniest valuables — you can't just store them in your pocket or your bathroom drawer, as they'll easily get lost or overlooked. And considering the fact… READ THE REST
Record with clarity at a great price
Everyone knows the awful feeling; you have an important thought, but you don't have anywhere to jot it down, and before you know it the thought is gone. For those of us without a photographic memory, it's vital to be able to record our thoughts so they aren't lost forever. If you're someone who is sick of… READ THE REST