Listen to the United States Space Force's official song

The US military's Space Force has an official song and it's titled Semper Supra (Latin for "always above.") Here are the lyrics so that you may sing along with pride:

We're the mighty watchful eye,



Guardians beyond the blue,



The invisible front line,



Warfighters brave and true.



Boldly reaching into space,



There's no limit to our sky.



Standing guard both night and day,



We're the Space Force from on high.

From Air Force Public Affairs: