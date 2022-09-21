Listen to the United States Space Force's official song

The US military's Space Force has an official song and it's titled Semper Supra (Latin for "always above.") Here are the lyrics so that you may sing along with pride:
We're the mighty watchful eye,
Guardians beyond the blue,
The invisible front line,
Warfighters brave and true.
Boldly reaching into space,
There's no limit to our sky.
Standing guard both night and day,
We're the Space Force from on high.
From Air Force Public Affairs:
Two former service members collaborated to create the song, a process that took years of research and revisions to make sure the song was ready for release.
"The song was a long work in progress because I wanted it to encompass all the capabilities that the Space Force offers and its vision," said James Teachenor, a singer/songwriter who created the lyrics and melody, was the visionary composer and driving force of the song's creation.
Teachenor, a prior member of the U.S. Air Force Band at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado, worked with Chief of Space Operations Gen. John "Jay" Raymond to begin the songwriting process when the Space Force was formed in 2019.