This utility knife makes a great addition to your EDC — and it's over 40% off

A sharp, reliable knife is one of those tools most folks don't think about carrying around, but there are countless everyday situations where a blade might be useful. You can use it to slice through hard-to-open packages, start fires, clear brush while hiking, cut food during camping trips, and much more. Still, a utility knife can be rather bulky and even dangerous when not stored properly.

So if you're looking for a safe, lightweight blade, you might want to give this Tsun Knife a look. This portable, quality knife usually retails for $59.99, but it's currently on sale for $33.99 or 43% off.

So what sets the Tsun Knife apart from the sea of blades? As noted, it's small, light, and easy to carry, and the pocket clip built into the handle makes it easy to attach to keychains and bags. The Tsun also comes with a knife pouch to store it safely and discreetly.

The blade itself is special, too. It's constructed out of 420C stainless steel treated to 56 Rockwell hardness (HRC), which is what you'd typically find on professional German knives. That means you can cut through all kinds of tough materials, including wire and rubber. Meanwhile, the handle and constructed out of an aluminum alloy. The entire knife is wear-resistant, so you can rest assured it'll hold up to day-to-day wear.

We know looks aren't everything, especially for something as utilitarian as a knife. Still, the Tsun is as sleek as its functional.

Whether you're the outdoorsy type in need of the perfect tool on your camping trips, a nighttime stroller looking to feel safer outside, or simply appreciate the convenience a portable knife brings, the Tsun Knife is the perfect addition to your keychain. Buy the Tsun Knife now for only $33.99 or 43% off.

Prices subject to change.