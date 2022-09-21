Tom Hardy just won a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament

The number of celebrities that are also Brazilian Jiu Jitsu practitioners is kind of immense at this point. On the more obvious end of the spectrum, you have tough guys like Jason Statham and Vin Diesel, that look like former MMA grapplers. However, on the other end of the spectrum, you've got comedy heavyweight Russell Peters as well as Modern Family and Married With Children star Ed O'Neill.

It's genuinely one of the oddest fraternities on Earth. Plus, we just had Mark Zuckerberg unveil that he's been toiling away in silence to become a secret BJJ master. Call me crazy, but I'd pay good money to watch an entire tournament featuring all the names listed above, even if Zuckerberg paid them to take a dive or promised to sell their social security numbers to Coca-Cola or something.

On the off chance Zuckerberg did try something shady, if Tom Hardy entered the tournament, I'd still put my money on him. Because apparently, randomly entering BJJ tournaments and getting gold is something he just does. WITNESS HIM!