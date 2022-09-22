Belk department store worker died in bathroom there and wasn't found for four days

Imagine how grim it is in the Belk in Columbia, S.C., for the presence of a corpse—one of the store's own workers—to go unnoticed for four days.

The Lexington County Coroner's Office said there are no signs someone killed Durham or that she was using drugs. An autopsy is planned Thursday to determine her cause of death. Durham was seen on a surveillance camera going in the bathroom at 7 a.m. Thursday and she did not come out. Her body was found around 8 p.m. Monday, the coroner's office said.

Cleaning cart outside the bathroom door the whole time.