SNL cast exodus continues with Chris Redd announcing his departure

With comedian Chris Redd's announcement that he is leaving SNL, eight cast members will not be returning for season 48. Redd joins Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, Pete Davidson, Alex Moffat, Melissa Villaseñor, and featured player Aristotle Athari.

Redd joined SNL as featured player for 2017's Season 43 and stayed on the program for five years. In a statement, the comedian shared, "Being a part of SNL has been the experience of a lifetime. Five years ago, I walked into 30 Rock knowing that this was an amazing opportunity for growth. Now, with friends who have become family and memories I will cherish forever, I'm grateful to Lorne Michaels and to the entire SNL organization. From the bottom of my heart, I can't thank you all enough." … Redd has appeared in Saturday Night Live alum projects like The Lonely Island's Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping, Kenan Thompson's NBC sitcom Kenan, and Kyle Mooney's Netflix series Saturday Morning All Star Hits! According to Deadline, he's developing a film called Cyber Monday for Universal and has a standup special set to premiere on HBO Max.