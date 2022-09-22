Telekinetic Trump claims he could declassify documents "by thinking about it"

Yesterday, in his first TV interview since the search of Mar-a-Lago, Trump reveals that he can declassify documents "even by thinking about it." From the Washington Post:

"There doesn't have to be a process, as I understand it," Trump told Fox News host Sean Hannity. Prosecutors have said that about 100 of the documents taken from Mar-a-Lago were marked classified, including some labeled top secret.

"If you're the president of the United States, you can declassify just by saying it's declassified," the former president added.

"You're the president — you make that decision."