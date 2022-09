Skill. Skull. Shirt. Skirt. Are. Them. Take. And maybe not surprising, a lot of words for violence: slaughter, ransack, club, knife, berserk.

In this RobWords video, Rob looks at the significant influence on Old Viking on Old English and the many words we still use today that are of Viking origin.

Thumbnail: Illustration from Miscellany on the Life of St. Edmund (Pierpont Morgan Library), Public Domain.