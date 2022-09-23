Animators join forces to reanimate Moomins

Rob Beschizza

In this outstanding collaboration, hundreds of animators joined forces to reanimate the first episode of the 1990s' show The Moomins.

What is the Moomin reanimated project?
It's a non-profit collaboration of animators and illustrators coming together and animating individual shots of the first episode of the 1990's Moomin show.

What mediums can I use to animate with? 
 2D Animation, 3D animation, stop motion, puppet, cut-out, pixel, anything that you can animate with is acceptable.

Moomin fandom is low-key yet peculiarly intense, like people who are into meringues or cosy sweaters. The hygge to Sonic fandom's hog, if you know what I mean.