"Boys Go to Jupiter" turns food delivery into a gelatinous animated adventure

In Boys Go to Jupiter, candy-colored suburbs pulse with radioactive weirdness as a teen food delivery driver stumbles into an interdimensional adventure.

Dazzling us since 2015 with his surreal GIFs and games, animator Julian Glander has leveled up with his first feature — crafting an entire universe of gelatinous characters and day-glo landscapes using only Blender, the free 3D software. The film follows Billy 5000 (NPR's Jack Corbett) hustling on a delivery app when he discovers a bizarre creature in his backpack and finds himself pursued by a maniacal orange juice CEO (Janeane Garofalo).

The film's offbeat comedy attracted an impressive roster of alternative comedy stars: Cole Escola (fresh off their Tony win), Julio Torres (Los Espookys), SNL's Sarah Sherman, and deadpan master Joe Pera. Singer Miya Folick voices Billy's crush and contributes songs that float through the film's warped reality.

Boys Go to Jupiter opens August 8 at New York's IFC Center before expanding to over 30 theaters. Watch the trailer here or at boysgotojupiterfilm.com.