Polish Night Music is an ambient album by Marek Zebrowski and David Lynch. It provokes the feeling of being in the middle of nowhere, on a train, in the dead of night. The Guardian commented that the album "bypasses the sounds of groaning monsters and creaking cellar doors and instead conjures fear in its eerie atmosphere." If you want to feel like you're in a David Lynch movie, plug your headphones into this album and take a walk through town after dark, or better yet, hop on a night train.
Escape into a lynchian dreamworld with Polish Night Music
- TWEET
- COMMENTS
- ambient
- lynchian
- music
Psycho by Eddie Noak: a country song that tells a chilling horror story
Halloween time is approaching us, and Psycho by Eddie Noack is one of my favorite songs to blast during the spooky season. The song was originally written by Leon Payne and this version was recorded by Noak in 1968. and This fantastically creepy murder ballad is written from the (fictional) perspective of a killer. The… READ THE REST
Watch a pre-Alice In Chains, glam rock Layne Stayley go off about the PMRC on Seattle television (1985)
In 1985, Tipper Gore (wife of then-senator Al Gore), formed the Parents Music Resource Center, a ridiculous committee that pushed (and succeeded) to have warning labels on albums that included what they deemed to be explicit or objectionable lyrics and lobbied to get songs banned from the radio. They infamously compiled the "Filthy 15" list… READ THE REST
2SAXY for Venice Beach
This saxophone duo has an incredible time playing the Venice Beach Ocean Front Walk length. Dancing and wailing down the boardwalk on a beautiful day, this video is a treat. Image: screen grab READ THE REST
Refurbished savings: Get a near-mint Surface 3 tablet at a budget-friendly price tag
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. You can wait until that new tablet you've been eyeing goes on sale, but if you need something quick for work, school, or your favorite hobby, why wait? You can still get… READ THE REST
Save 74% off an expertly refurbished Apple MacBook Air this month
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. From watches to earbuds to computers, Apple products are some of the most dependable on the market, especially for working professionals. But with that reliability comes pretty gnarly price tags. And while… READ THE REST
Put computing power in your palm with 60% off this iPad mini 4
We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views. When purchasing tech, it's important to consider all of your options. While brand new models are shiny and novel, they can also be buggy while carrying astronomical price tags. Although older tech is… READ THE REST