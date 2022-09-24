Escape into a lynchian dreamworld with Polish Night Music

Polish Night Music is an ambient album by Marek Zebrowski and David Lynch. It provokes the feeling of being in the middle of nowhere, on a train, in the dead of night. The Guardian commented that the album "bypasses the sounds of groaning monsters and creaking cellar doors and instead conjures fear in its eerie atmosphere." If you want to feel like you're in a David Lynch movie, plug your headphones into this album and take a walk through town after dark, or better yet, hop on a night train.