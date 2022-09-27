Can you drive a car while facing backwards?

Like YouTuber Tom Scott, watching Captain Scarlet and the Mysterons as a kid, even as a kid, I remember thinking driving backwards in a vehicle while looking into a TV screen seemed like a bad idea. Tom has always wanted to try it to see just how hard it might be. He teamed up with the folks at Sparkmate to create a vehicle that you drive facing backwards.



So, can you do it? Sort of. But why? As Tom wonders, what was the thinking behind this idea in the TV series? Just to be exotic, futuristic? Would there be any benefit? Safety?

As a dyslexic person, just watching this video made my head hurt. I cannot imagine actually trying this myself.

Screengrab: Tom Scott via YouTube