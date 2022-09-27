Marjorie Taylor Greene as Rambo runs contest to go hog hunting with her (you can't make this stuff up)

Hoofing through a stormy field with electrically charged eyes, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) is now posing as a badass going after feral hogs, not in Georgia, where she is supposed to be working, but in Texas. Of course she "hunts" the creatures from the safety of a helicopter, with a foolproof assault rifle. And then she turns the charade into a contest, inviting her fans to enter for a chance to play Rambo with her. I honestly thought this was a spoof, but then noticed Marge herself posted it on YouTube. Welcome to MAGA's America.

Marge Greene now running a contest to win a hog hunting trip with her. pic.twitter.com/WPtVP8lkxF — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) September 27, 2022