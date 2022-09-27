Hoofing through a stormy field with electrically charged eyes, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Q–GA) is now posing as a badass going after feral hogs, not in Georgia, where she is supposed to be working, but in Texas. Of course she "hunts" the creatures from the safety of a helicopter, with a foolproof assault rifle. And then she turns the charade into a contest, inviting her fans to enter for a chance to play Rambo with her. I honestly thought this was a spoof, but then noticed Marge herself posted it on YouTube. Welcome to MAGA's America.
Marjorie Taylor Greene as Rambo runs contest to go hog hunting with her (you can't make this stuff up)
