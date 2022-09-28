Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation with mixed-media meme art

Andrew Wodzianski is a DC-area artist whose work often riffs off of nerdy pop cultural touchstones and ephemera. His pieces make references to comic books, 8-bit video games, monster movies, and tabletop gaming.
To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Star Trek: The Next Generation, September 28, 1987, he created pieces of meme-styled art that draw inspiration from the Star Trek coloring books and ship blueprints of his youth.
He writes:
I'm celebrating on social with my own snarky homage. I spent the winter and spring deconstructing childhood relics into several mixed media monstrosities. My Enterprise blueprints from '96 became the support for coloring book & meme inspirations. I'm leaned heavily into nostalgia porn and destroying print material relics from my childhood.