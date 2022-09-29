Looks like we're not getting a Star Trek 4 after all

It's been a while since we've had a Star Trek film in theaters. From 1979 to 2002, it felt like Star Trek film would always have a movie on the silver screen until the heat death of the universe. However, in the early 2000s, the franchise was steadily running out of impulse power and desperately needed to be retooled. In 2009, J.J. Abrams launched the Star Trek reboot trilogy and helped successfully make the franchise more palatable to the non-Trekkie mainstream. Unfortunately, by 2016, the series would again run out of steam. Despite the third film in the trilogy, Star Trek Beyond, performing well at the box office, the franchise's momentum came to a crawl.

Earlier this year, it seemed like Paramount finally remembered that they had a Star Trek film series and seemingly green-lit the fourth movie in the franchise. Well, now Paramount has decided to pull the plug by removing Star Trek 4 from their production slate.