Netflix pulls LGBTQ content tag from "Dahmer"

Netflix has removed the tag categorizing "Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story" as LGBTQ content. For some reason, the people who complained about the tag don't feel like it's helpful or accurate for a horrible, psychotic cannibal to represent an entire community that continues to be marginalized, misunderstood, attacked, and discriminated against for doing nothing wrong.
From Variety:
The decision to categorize "Dahmer" as LGBTQ content ignited controversy on social media, with many subscribers condemning Netflix for the decision (via the Los Angeles Times). The tag is normally used to spotlight shows such as "Heartstopper" and "Sex Education," both of which include LGBTQ characters and subject matter in a positive light. "Dahmer" technically does feature an LGBTQ character since the serial killer was a gay man, but as one subscriber wrote on TikTok, "This is not the representation we're looking for."