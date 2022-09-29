The Great Candle Scandal of 2012 gets a worthy reenactment

Do you remember this video from November 2012, which features an exasperated, fuming Wisconsite named Angela ranting against Bath & Body Works because she was unable to get candles in the two scents she desperately wanted—winter candy apple and iced gingerbread? The poor thing drove all over Wisconsin only to leave emptyhanded. The horror! The injustice!

Well, here we are, 10 years later, and the video is finding new life, thanks to a TikTok user named Britt who has delightfully roasted the "candle scandal" by acting out the original, word for word and expression for expression. Britt's acting is terrific—she absolutely nails the delivery. The re-make has gone viral, and is brilliant in its simplicity—it exposes the absurdity of the original rant simply by repeating it.

Here's the first installment of five. You can see the rest on Britt's TikTok. She also recently posted a video explaining how she was able to memorize the 12-minute video, discussing how her autism and ADHD cause her to hyperfixate on things. She says about 10 years ago she watched the original rant and: