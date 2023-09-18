Indulge your inner child with Little Debbie snack cake-scented candles and snack cake-flavored ice cream

Snack-cake mogul Little Debbie is on fire lately (pun intended)! The company currently has two collaborations going that I can actually get behind. First, the company has teamed up with GooseCreek Candle company to make candles that smell like your favorite Little Debbie snacks—candle scents include Nutty Buddy, Oatmeal Creme Pies, Swiss Rolls, and more. The GooseCreek website explains:

WE BAKED SOMETHING NEW! Now's your chance to make your entire home smell like a Little Debbie® snack! Experience ultra-realistic scents created in collaboration with the flavor experts from Little Debbie®. From the classic Oatmeal Creme Pies to the fan-favorite Cosmic® Brownies, our latest collaboration is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth!

Once you've got your house smelling like a sugary snack attack, you can chow down on some ice-cream infused with your favorite snack cakes, thanks to a collaboration between Little Debbie and ice-cream makers Hudsonville. They released their first flavor, Christmas Tree Cakes, in November of 2021, and then seven more flavors in January, 2022:

Oatmeal Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream with soft oatmeal cookie pieces and a hint of molasses Cosmic Brownies: Brownie batter ice cream filled with mini rainbow chips and brownie pieces Zebra Cakes: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a milk chocolate fudge swirl Honey Buns: Honey bun flavored ice cream with glazed honey bun pieces and a sweet cinnamon swirl Strawberry Shortcake Rolls: White cake ice cream with yellow cake pieces and a tart strawberry swirl Swiss Rolls: Chocolatey cake ice cream with chocolate cake pieces and a swirl of whipped cream Nutty Bars: Peanut butter ice cream swirled with chocolatey waffle cone pieces and a thick fudge swirl

The collab is still going strong, and Little Debbie X Hudsonville released four new flavors earlier this month:

Apple Fruit Pies: Cinnamon-vanilla ice cream base swirled with apple pie filling and pie crumbs Chocolate Chip Creme Pies: Vanilla creme ice cream base dotted with chocolate chip cookie pieces Turtle Brownies: Brownie batter-flavored ice cream base filled with brownie dough, crushed peanuts, and a caramel swirl Pumpkin Delights: Pumpkin-flavored ice cream base with a spiced cookie swirl

Little Debbie snack cakes bring me right back to my childhood—I think I'll indulge my inner child with an Oatmeal Creme Pies candle and a pint of Turtle Brownies ice cream.