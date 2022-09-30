Deep state used "weather manipulation technology" on Ian to hurt DeSantis, says ex-InfoWars host (video)

QAnon is still alive and kicking, and this week's mad revelation — brought to us by two GQP candidates who lost in 2020 — is that the magical deep state used "weather manipulation technology" to power up Hurricane Ian. The reason? To punish Gov. Ron DeSantis. (See video below.)

"We understand the deep state — they have weather manipulation technology … they know how to manipulate and create big storms," spouted far-right online host DeAnna Lorraine, who both failed to beat Nancy Pelosi in the last midterms and keep her job on InfoWars (after her brief hosting stint she was immediately iced out by Alex Jones.)

And then, to back up her claim, "These huge hurricanes always seem to target red states, red districts, and always at a convenient time — typically, right before elections," she continued, failing to mention that hurricane season has long coincided with the timing of U.S. elections. "Or in this case… because Ron DeSantis has been stepping out of line a lot challenging, fighting the Deep State."

Lorraine's co-conspirator, Lauren Witzke, took her Que and ran with it.

"Well we know the technology does exist. I mean, DeAnna, they're literally trying to change people's DNA through vaccination. Of course they would be willing to do something like this to target red states. … I'm not putting it past the elites to target something like this towards Florida as punishment for getting rid of vaccine mandates or getting rid of child grooming."

And you can bet the elites use space lasers to get the job done.