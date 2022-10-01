Bunnyhenge is an oddity of Newport Beach, California

Bunnyhenge is a mysterious-looking circle of giant bunny statues that can be found in Newport Beach, California. The 14 white bunnies are loved by many, and despised by others due to the high cost behind this public artwork.

Atlas Obscura explains that years ago, one candidate for city council went as far as to say "we need to blow up the bunnies!" and then made a video that used special effects to show the bunnies' heads exploding. The bunnies are still alive and kickin', though, and can be visited at 1333A Avocado Ave, Newport Beach, California, United States.