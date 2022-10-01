If you've ever had a pet kitty who sheds, you know what it's like to have your furniture and clothes covered in a thick layer of cat fur. This innovative lady decided to make something useful out of the cat fuzz left over after a brushing session. Most people would throw away the fuzz, but leo_travelcat's owner makes incredible cat-hair boots and hats when her cat sheds. Here's a video of her process and the incredible end result.
Lady turns shedded cat hair into cute accessories
