Lady turns shedded cat hair into cute accessories

Popkin
Sergio Photone/Shutterstock.com

If you've ever had a pet kitty who sheds, you know what it's like to have your furniture and clothes covered in a thick layer of cat fur. This innovative lady decided to make something useful out of the cat fuzz left over after a brushing session. Most people would throw away the fuzz, but leo_travelcat's owner makes incredible cat-hair boots and hats when her cat sheds. Here's a video of her process and the incredible end result.