Fight the germs both inside your mouth and on your toothbrush!

We thank our sponsor for making this content possible; it is not written by the editorial staff nor does it necessarily reflect its views.

Would you wash your floors with an already dirty mop? Would you dust off your shelves with the same rag you used the last time, the one that still contains the old filth and grime? Of course not! So why would you even consider using a dirty toothbrush? Instead, opt for this brush set. Thanks to its UV Sterilizer, you can feel confident that you're getting the best clean each and every time you brush your teeth.

Not to gross you out or anything, but it seems that as many as 1.2 million bacteria can set up shop on your bristles. In fact, the plaque on our teeth is formed when some of these bacteria mix with the food and drink we take in on a regular basis. Fortunately, our bodies are designed to fight off most of these nasty germs, so we won't necessarily get sick from them but, as the old adage goes, it's better to be safe than sorry!

Of course, dental hygiene is still the best preventative medicine. You will want to floss and brush daily (but perhaps skip the Magic Erasers), and keep those pearly whites always looking their best. The UV Sterilizer featured on this brush set has been proven to effectively neutralize microorganisms, including bacteria and viruses, including various coronaviruses, on your toothbrush, and that's good news since many of those are associated with heart disease, ulcers, gum disease, and more.

But more than all that, this is the world's first self-dispensing toothbrush set, complete with a built-in toothpaste container, helping to keep your bathroom neat and clean, and your toothpaste always within reach. The all-silicone design (including the bristles) makes this toothbrush not only ergonomic but skin-safe and durable, while the magnetic stand and travel case allow you to keep your toothbrush germ-free even on vacation.

An iF Product Design and RedDot Design award winner, this oral care set is not sold on Amazon and is being offered here for the best prices on the web. It is normally valued at $144, but you can get yours now for only $99.99.

Prices subject to change.