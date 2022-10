The Conservative Politica Action Conference has made clear that it stands firmly in support of Putin's Russia and is aghast that the United States is sending arms and funds to help the people of Ukraine. Conservatives would rather see us developing detention centers along our borders for people seeking asylum.

After some pretty strong Pro-Putin tweeting, CPAC is covering its tracks.

This stance aligns with other conservative speakers and "leaders," like the TV dinner guy.

Why care about Russia marching into a sovereign country and claiming it for his own? It's the same reason people were concerned when Hitler marched into Austria to claim it for Germany. Because he didn't stop in Austria. Carlson is a Useful Idiot for Dictators & wannabe's. https://t.co/Kbw3npBtYw — Leslie VanBriesen (@GamerLady42) October 1, 2022

Via DailyKos