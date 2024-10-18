American History X's neo-Nazi speech eerily mirrors modern GOP talking points

The 1998 film American History X had a famous scene in which Derek Vineyard, a neo-Nazi skinhead played by Edward Norton, delivers an anti-immigrant speech that could be recited word-for-word at any GOP event and no one would bat an eye.

Here's what he said:

We need to open our eyes. There's over two million illegal immigrants bedding down in this state tonight. This state spent $3 billion last year on services for those people who had no right to be here in the first place. $3 billion, $400 million just to lock up a bunch of illegal immigrant criminals who only got into this country because the fucking INS decided it's not worth the effort to screen for convicted felons. Who gives a shit? Our government doesn't give a shit. Our border policy is a joke. So is anybody surprised that south of the border, they're laughing at us, laughing at our laws.? Yeah. Every night, thousands of these parasites stream across the border like some fucking piñata exploded. Don't laugh. There's nothing funny going on here. This is about your life and mine. It's about decent, hardworking Americans falling through the cracks and getting the shaft because their government cares more about the constitutional rights of a bunch of people who aren't even citizens of this country. On the Statue of Liberty it says, "Give me your tired, your hungry, your poor." Well, it's Americans who are tired and hungry and poor. And I say until you take care of that, close the fucking book. Because we're losing. We're losing our right to pursue our destiny. We're losing our freedom so that a bunch of fucking foreigners can come in here and exploit our country.

These people have always been around, but were considered to be on the fringe. It wasn't until Trump came to power that these nativist sentiments became mainstream and acceptable in the GOP. The election will decide which way this country is going to go.

