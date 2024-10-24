Kentucky state senator dies after plunging into empty swimming pool on lawnmower

Kentucky State Sen. Johnnie Turner has died after accidentally driving his lawnmower into the deep end of his empty swimming pool.

The 76-year-old Republican had been in "critical but stable condition" last month, when the accident occurred, but last night he succumbed to his injuries.

Turner was running unopposed for another term and will appear on November's election ballot.

From NBC News:

Turner died Tuesday evening after his "hard-fought battle" with injuries sustained in the accident, Kentucky Senate President Robert Stivers said in a statement Wednesday. …



Turner, an attorney, won election to the state Senate in 2020, ousting a Democratic incumbent with the same last name. Turner defeated two challengers in the Republican spring primary this year. With his death coming so close to the election, Turner's name will appear on the general election ballot, the secretary of state's office said. His lone November challenger, an independent candidate, recently withdrew from the race. Write-in candidates have until Friday to file for the seat, but otherwise a special election will be needed to fill the seat, the secretary of state's office said. Kentucky's GOP-dominated legislature will begin its 2025 session in January. Until then, lawmakers are meeting in interim committees to study a range of issues in preparation for next year's 30-day session.

