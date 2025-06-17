As GOP splits, angry MAGA voter rants against Trump: "F*ck it…I'm pissed"

As Donald Trump's utter mayhem gains momentum, so do his disillusioned MAGA voters, who are rapidly peeling away from his base.

"F*ck it. If Trump takes us to war, I'm done with him and his administration," one former devotee, who goes by Texas Patriot, posted on X yesterday evening. "I voted for: NO WARS / Cheap gas / No taxes / Cheap groceries / MAHA. What of these things has actually happened? I'm pissed."

The angry Texan, whose X bio says "Christ is King," says in another post that Trump is "playing into the warmongers hands." The MAGA voter is one of many who are now standing behind Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Marjorie Taylor Greene — three former Trumpers who are leading the opposition to King Chaos and the escalating wars under his watch. Perhaps MAGA will have their own No Kings Day soon enough.

MAGA is turning on Trump pic.twitter.com/x7BmfmOnTq — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) June 17, 2025

