As GOP splits, angry MAGA voter rants against Trump: "F*ck it…I'm pissed"

As Donald Trump's utter mayhem gains momentum, so do his disillusioned MAGA voters, who are rapidly peeling away from his base.
"F*ck it. If Trump takes us to war, I'm done with him and his administration," one former devotee, who goes by Texas Patriot, posted on X yesterday evening. "I voted for: NO WARS / Cheap gas / No taxes / Cheap groceries / MAHA. What of these things has actually happened? I'm pissed."
The angry Texan, whose X bio says "Christ is King," says in another post that Trump is "playing into the warmongers hands." The MAGA voter is one of many who are now standing behind Tucker Carlson, Alex Jones, and Marjorie Taylor Greene — three former Trumpers who are leading the opposition to King Chaos and the escalating wars under his watch. Perhaps MAGA will have their own No Kings Day soon enough.
From The Independent:
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene distanced herself even further from Trump, coming to the defense of former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
"Tucker Carlson is one of my favorite people. He fiercely loves his wife, children, and our country. Since being fired by the neocon network Fox News, he has more popularity and viewers than ever before. …
Her fiery defense of the right-wing commentator came in response to Trump, who blasted Tucker as "kooky" after the former Fox host called out the "warmongers" calling upon the president for "direct US military involvement in a war with Iran." …
Greene, on the other hand, was long considered one of Trump's most loyal supporters.
However, the Georgia representative backpedaled on her support for Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" earlier this month after she admitted she had not read it in full and missed a clause regarding AI regulation.
Previously: Alex Jones calls Donald Trump a "poop addict" who "guzzles the feces of bacteria" (video)