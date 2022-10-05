Dollar Country is one of my favorite radio shows. The host, intrepid record collector Frank "The Drifter" Fantini, specializes in killer country music 45s that he picks up at dollar bins, flea markets, yard sales, and other remote locations around the country. I think many people in the world don't appreciate real country music because they conflate it with the post-1980s contemporary country schlock of today. To help you understand, please enjoy "Dollar Country Episode #194: Hippy Cowboy" below. And then once you're hooked (and even if you're not), support Dollar Country by purchasing Franklin's original "I Like Music That Sounds Like Shit" t-shirt directly from the source! Be proud of your refined musical taste!