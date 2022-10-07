Strangers stop on a highway to help a calf that fell out of a moving trailer (video)

Little did the driver on a Massachusetts highway know that its passenger — a white calf — had plans of escape. But when the trailer's backdoor opened, it was clear to those in cars behind the trailer what the baby cow was up to.

"Don't do it, cow. Don't do it!" yelled a man from a couple of cars behind who was videotaping the escape (see footage below).

For a few tense moments the calf was only halfway out of the trailer, its body looking like it was either hanging or even dragging from the backdoor. It then fell completely out, landing on a busy highway.

That's when the man, along with strangers from two other cars, according to Yahoo!, stopped and rounded up the escapee, carrying it to the side of the highway where they safely waited for the trailer's driver to retrieve the calf

When this calf fell out of a moving trailer amid busy traffic on Interstate 95 in Massachusetts, concerned motorists rushed to help. https://t.co/H26TVoE7xI pic.twitter.com/YEq64lsbXH — ABC News (@ABC) October 7, 2022

Front page thumbnail image: Carl37306 / shutterstock.com