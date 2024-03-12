12-year-old boy outsmarts leopard in incredibly close — and dangerous — encounter (video)

A 12-year-old boy in India showed us exactly how to deal with an emergency situation last week when a leopard unexpectedly entered the same room he was in.

While playing on his cell phone in an office of the venue where his father worked as a security guard, Mohit Ahire looked up to see a leopard saunter in, walking just inches past him.

But instead of panicking, the quick-thinking child quietly put down his phone, waited for the leopard — who didn't notice him — to walk by, and then calmly slipped out of the room, locking the door behind him. The big cat was thus trapped inside until help arrived. (See video below, posted by Anshul Saxena.)

Fortunately, according to Newsweek, nobody else had been in the room with Ahire, and once he made his escape, he immediately told his father about the uninvited visitor.

"The leopard was so close," he said, via Newsweek. "There was hardly any space between the leopard and me. It walked into the office's inner cabin right before me. I was scared, but I quietly got off the bench and sneaked out of the office. I closed the door behind me."

A forest ranger and other authorities arrived shortly after to tranquilize and rescue the leopard.

