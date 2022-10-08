Paint with Music is a fun interactive experience that you can use for free. Choose a themed background, and then choose an instrument to hear while you draw. You'll see your drawing light up as it makes a sound. My favorite mode is the ocean theme. I had way more fun playing with this than I expected. It's easy to use and quite meditative, too.
From Google:
"Paint With Music is an interactive experience which connects two major forms of artistic expressions: painting and musical composition. With the help of machine learning powered by Magenta's DDSP library (Differentiable Digital Signal Processing), the movement of your brush strokes is translated into musical notes performed by an instrument of your choice. A wide range of sensorial canvases, from the sky to the ocean, are ready to take your composition to the next level by incorporating special sound effects unique to each ambiance."