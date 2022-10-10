Watching Patrick Decker play cello outside is a balm for my troubled soul

Meet Patrick Dexter. He's a violinist living in Ireland who has been gifting the world with videos that feature him playing the cello outside, with a beautiful view of Ireland's Atlantic west coast. And as a bonus, his dog Nisha also often appears in his videos, just hanging out nearby. Here he is playing Sinéad O'Connor's version of Nothing Compares 2 U, and here's his version of U2's Where the Streets Have No Name. He's a great musician, and there's just something about watching and listening to him play outside with the wind blowing through his hair that acts like a balm for my troubled soul. I hope you enjoy it as much as I do.

Playing Sinéad O'Connor's version of Nothing Compares 2 U on the Atlantic west coast of Ireland pic.twitter.com/ZK2tMapy1n — Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) October 7, 2022

Where The Streets Have No Name in the Autumn winds of Ireland's west coast. Originally recorded 35 years ago in 1987 by U2 pic.twitter.com/6RBao2uwOP — Patrick Dexter (@patrickdextervc) October 4, 2022

Thumbnail image: @patrickdextervc/Twitter