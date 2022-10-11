Happy belated birthday to John Prine

Happy Birthday to John Prine, who was born on October 10, 1946. In honor of his birthday,

No Depression magazine (tagline: The Journal of Roots Music) posted an essay that Prine had originally written for the Spring 2019 issue, just a year before he passed away from COVID-19. It's a pithy little piece called "Don't Forget to Write," where John reflects on his 60 years of songwriting. He says:

"I have to say that songwriting is a great way to make a living. You get to rhyme a bunch of words, whistle up a new melody, and if you're lucky enough, somebody that can actually sing might end up making a hit record out of your song. Then, men, women, and children will go around humming your tune and massacring your precious lyrics. And best thing of all is — you get to sleep late!"

So, if you are a songwriter, keep some lead in your pencil, a fresh legal pad close by at all times, and let your dreams flow. Oh! And yeah, don't forget to write!