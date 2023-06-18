Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine is available to watch online, but only for this weekend

Picture Show: A Tribute Celebrating John Prine was first broadcast on June 11, 2020 and streamed for the week that followed. It hasn't been available to watch since then—I've searched high and low and have come up empty. I'm delighted to announce, then, that it's now available on YouTube—but only this weekend. So, please take two hours out of your weekend to watch this incredible concert.

The John Prine website offers some information about the tribute:

Produced by the Prine family and Oh Boy Records, the tribute will feature family and friends sharing memories and songs while raising money for several charitable organizations including NAMI (the National Alliance on Mental Illness) and Alive, whose Grief Center is providing free counseling sessions to anyone in Middle Tennessee who has had a family member die of COVID-19.

And Consequence of Sound provides the lineup:

The two-hour virtual event featured appearances from Prine's widow, Fiona Whelan Prine, as well as their sons, Jack and Tommy, who played "Paradise". Members of Prine's longtime backing band — Kenneth Blevins, David Jacques, Fats Kaplin, Jason Wilber —also participated, performing "Far from Me" with Sara Watkins, "Unwed Fathers" with Kelsey Waldon, and "Illegal Smile" with Todd Snider. Other performances came from Kacey Musgraves ("Spanish Pipedream" and "Burn One with John Prine"), Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires ("Hello in There" and "Clocks and Spoons"), Margo Price and Jeremy Ivey ("All the Best"), Dan Auerbach ("Caravan of Fools" with Pat McLaughlin and Dave Ferguson), Brandi Carlile ("You Flag Decal Won't Get You into Heaven Anymore"), and Bonnie Raitt ("Angel from Montgomery"). Perhaps the biggest collaboration came when Kurt Vile, My Morning Jacket's Jim James, Courtney Marie Andrews, and McLaughlin teamed for "Crazy as a Loon".

I know what I'm doing tonight. I'll have the tissues at the ready.